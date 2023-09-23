Weather in review: Weather trends of summer 2023

KING 5 Meteorologist Leah Pezzetti shares heat records, rainfall measurements and a fall forecast.

SEATAC, Wash. — With the arrival of fall on Sept. 23, it’s time to look back on the weather trends of summer 2023.

This summer nearly broke the record for the longest consecutive streak of 70-degree days or warmer at SeaTac, according to National Weather Service records.

There were 68 days in a row of 70-degree days or warmer – the second longest warm-temperature record in history, records show. The longest streak was 72 days set in 2017.

Summer 2023 also brought six days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Last summer, there were double this number of days at 13 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

The SeaTac area has been behind in rainfall levels all year, records also show.

Normal rainfall levels from July 1 to the end of summer hover around 2.43 inches. This year, SeaTac has experienced just over 1 inch of rain.

From January 1 to the end of summer, SeaTac has only seen 15.08 inches of rainfall – meaning the Seattle-Tacoma area is almost 8 inches short of where the rainfall levels should be at this time of year.