Air quality in Puget Sound region isn't 'too bad yet'

Air quality could degrade due to stagnant air. The National Weather Service recommends people avoid any unnecessary burning.

SEATTLE — A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle says they'll be monitoring conditions in the Puget Sound region with stagnant air expected for a few days.

"The air quality is not too bad yet, but we might see it degrade over the next few days," said Mike McFarland, National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist.

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until Wednesday. There will be very little wind due to a dome of high pressure over the region, allowing fog to form and trapping pollution in low-lying areas.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, which is the entity that issues air quality burn bans in King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, has not yet issued one as of Sunday.

Here's a nice image from NASA's Terra polar orbiter midday this Sunday. In this false color image the snowcapped mountains are teal colored while white is the fog and low clouds... pic.twitter.com/dPHc231tWK — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 23, 2022

Though a mandatory burn ban isn't in place, McFarland said the NWS is recommending people hold off on unnecessary burning.

"If you have a fireplace and you heat with it, well that's one thing. But if you kind of just do it for decoration, then maybe for the next few days just skip it," McFarland said.

Many air quality sensors from Marysville down the Interstate 5 corridor to Olympia were registering "moderate" air quality Sunday night, according to the Clean Air Agency's map. However, overall air quality throughout the region remained good. Moderate air quality can be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport saw dozens of cancellations on Sunday, though it's unclear if all of them were due to foggy conditions.

SkyWest Airlines had at least 51 flights canceled out of SeaTac on Sunday.

"Weather conditions and low visibility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport led to the cancellation of several SkyWest-operated flights earlier today. Conditions have since improved and we working to ensure passengers are able to resume their travels as quickly as possible," a statement from the airline read.