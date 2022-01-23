What is an Air Stagnation Advisory?

The National Weather Service issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for all of western Washington Sunday through Wednesday.

SEATTLE — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for all of western Washington Sunday through Wednesday. But what exactly is an Air Stagnation Advisory and what does it mean for western Washington?

This winter has been anything but normal so far and western Washington is about to add a new twist, a lack of winter weather.

According to the National Weather Service, a massive dome of high pressure is going to hover over the region for the next several days, triggering the Air Stagnation Advisory.

The high pressure system will keep the area rain and snow-free for most of the week. This also means that the wind will be almost completely still, allowing fog to easily form. The bigger issue is that the lack of circulation can trap smoke, dust, gasses and other industrial pollution in low-lying areas and valleys.

A burn ban could go into effect as smoke won't be able to escape into the atmosphere.

As the air continues to linger, poor air quality may cause issues for those with respiratory problems.

Here are the definitions from the NWS:

A meteorological situation in which there is a major buildup of air pollution in the atmosphere. This usually occurs when the same air mass is parked over the same area for several days. During this time, the light winds cannot "cleanse" the buildup of smoke, dust, gases, and other industrial air pollution.

This National Weather Service product is issued when major buildups of air pollution, smoke, dust, or industrial gases are expected near the ground for a period of time. This usually results from a stagnant high pressure system with weak winds being unable to bring in fresh air.