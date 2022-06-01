Airline passengers reuniting with long-lost luggage at Sea-Tac

Hundreds of bags are finally making their way back to Seattle after the holiday travel mess

SEATAC, Wash. — Nearly a full week after hundreds of airline passengers were separated from their luggage at Sea-Tac Airport because of flight cancellations and delays, many are still struggling to reunite with their bags.

The airport says more than 2,000 flights were cancelled out of Sea-Tac through the holiday travel season because of the Winter snowstorm with Alaska Airlines and Delta being hit the hardest.

The pile-up of luggage at baggage claim is rare. With hundreds of bags still left to be claimed after finally emerging from the tangle of rescheduled flights across the country.

Ty Wilbur of Seattle is searching for his luggage at Sea-Tac after the family trip to Mexico was scrapped at the last minute because of flight cancellations the day before Christmas.

"Thankfully we only packed Summer clothes," Wilbur said. "We got the call that our bags were here somewhere."

Alaska Airlines says this is a reminder of how important it is to add contact information to your airlines luggage.

In a statement, the company said, "Our Central Baggage Services office and a team of our management volunteers are methodically sorting and calling guests using the contact information on each bag. We’re offering our guests the option of in-person pick-up, FedEx or local courier delivery."

Alaska Airlines reduced its flights by about 20% out of Sea-Tac for a few days before the new year due to frigid conditions, contributing to the list of cancellations.

Alaska Airlines said Thursday it is again reducing its number of flights. The change in flight schedule this time is due to an “unprecedented” number of employees calling in sick during the current COVID-19 surge.