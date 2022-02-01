Another 2,500 US flights canceled Sunday

By early afternoon Sunday on the East Coast, more than 2,400 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide had been canceled.

SEATAC, Wash. — Flight delays and cancellations continue to frustrate travelers across the country, including at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

By 3 p.m. on Sunday, there were 232 delays and 52 cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware.

The U.S. airlines with the most cancellations as of 1:15 p.m., according to FlightAware:

SkyWest - 516 Southwest - 419 Delta - 175 JetBlue - 169 American - 153 Mesa - 115 United - 105

Southwest had the most delays with 1,290, followed by United with 496 and American with 424.

That followed Saturday’s mass cancelations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide. Saturday’s single-day U.S. toll was the highest since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.

A winter storm that hit the Midwest on Saturday made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers throughout the weekend as the region’s airports continued to recover Sunday morning. About a quarter of all flights at O’Hare Airport were canceled Sunday.

The airports with the most cancellations Sunday were O'Hare with 277 followed by Denver International, Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, Newark and LaGuardia.