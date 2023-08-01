400,000 passengers expected on Washington ferries over Labor Day weekend

Washington State Ferries urged passengers to take early morning or late night sailings to avoid long ferry lines.

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries expects a busy travel weekend over Labor Day and warned passengers to be prepared for last-minute delays or cancelations.

The agency projects nearly 400,000 people will ride a ferry between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5 with Saturday, Sept. 2 expected to be the peak travel day.

The busiest sailings will be routes headed westbound or onto an island Aug. 31-Sept. 2 and routes headed eastbound or off an island Sept. 3-Sept. 5.

Passengers are encouraged to take either early morning or late night sailings to avoid long wait times.

Some routes will have alternate schedules for the holiday weekend, and riders are urged to check schedules before heading to the dock. On Sept. 4, the Seattle-Bainbridge route will run a Saturday schedule, and the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route will run a two-boat weekend schedule. Other routes have additional changes.

State ferries also warned sailings could be delayed or canceled at the last minute due to a lack of relief crewing or mechanical problems with a boat.

The agency said it is making progress toward reaching its targeted staffing levels. However, as of July 31, state ferries was short 61 positions of its target, including captains, mates, unlicensed deck staff, engineers and oilers.