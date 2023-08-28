Victoria Clipper workers could strike over Labor Day if contract not met

Labor Day travel plans to Victoria, British Columbia could be disrupted if the ferry workers' union doesn't come to an agreement with the Clipper.

SEATTLE — Victoria Clipper ferry workers are threatening to strike over Labor Day weekend if a contract agreement isn’t met before then.

Members of Unifor Local 114 unanimously voted Aug. 23 to strike Sunday, Sept. 3 without a “fair” offer. The union represents 25 Clipper employees on the Victoria, British Columbia side, including workers in customer service, ticketing, baggage handling and docking.

“Unless the employer shows up to the bargaining table with a fair offer, the Victoria Clipper will be anchored on one of the busiest tourism weekends of the year,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement. “Ferry workers deserve a fair contract and will take job action if negotiations continue to stall.”

The Clipper said it is preparing a contingency plan to minimize disruptions to passengers. It is arranging alternative transportation on Sept. 3 and 4. The company said it would return transportation between Seattle and Victoria on Sept. 5.

The Clipper is the only direct fast ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, offering round-trip service once per day.

The workers seek wage increases, adjustments to the scheduling system and better job security.

The union said it applied for the help of a conciliator and the company agreed to meet for three days during the 60-day conciliation period.

The Clipper said it feels it has addressed the union’s concerns in its latest offer, which it said was “very competitive.”