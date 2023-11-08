WSF to increase ferry fares by 4.25% increments over the next two years

Washington State Ferries has declared the increase of vehicle fares by 4.25% starting Oct. 1.

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries is raising their fares for all cars traveling via ferry by 4.25% starting Oct. 1.

The Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) approved Aug. 10 that rate fares will increase on Washington State Ferries by 4.25% starting Oct. 1 and will increase another 4.25% on Oct. 1, 2024.

The upcoming fare changes “is based upon the recommendations from [WSF] and the Ferry Advisory Committee on Tariff, and is designed to meet requirements set forth in the state Transportation Budget passed by 2023 Legislature,” stated by the WSTC.

A total amount of $419 million is needed to meet the budget requirement over the next two years, which will contribute to the operation costs and other taxes. The timeframe listed as of now is July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

A list of fare costs per car for each location is linked here.

A couple of routes with changed rates are:

Seattle - Bremerton: Passenger Fare will be $9.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $14.10.

Southworth - Vashon Island: Passenger Fare will be $6.50 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $17.90.

Anacortes - Lopez: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $32.25.

Anacortes - Friday Harbor: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $45.85.