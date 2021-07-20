Tolls likely increasing on Tacoma Narrows, SR 99 tunnel this fall

Toll rate increases for the 520 Bridge would take effect July 1, 2023.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Commutes in the Puget Sound region are likely to get more expensive for many drivers who pay a tolls

Due to losses in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington State Transportation Commission said toll rates need to be raised. On Tuesday, the commission voted on likely increases for the 520 Bridge, Tacoma Narrows Bridge, and State Route 99 tunnel under Seattle.

Under the current plan, increases for the Narrows Bridge and SR 99 tunnel would take effect Oct. 1. Toll rate increases for the 520 Bridge would take effect July 1, 2023.

Drivers using the SR 99 tunnel would see a 15% toll increase under the preferred rate increase. That would result in an additional 15 to 35 cents per trip.

A 25-cent rate increase for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge is likely coming as well. That would mean Good to Go! passholders driving into Tacoma would pay $5.25 to cross the bridge; it would cost $6.25 for people paying at the toll booth; and $7.25 for people paying by mail.

The commission selected a "tailored" approach for rate increase on the 520 Bridge, which will increase rates by an average of 15% in 2023.