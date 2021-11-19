SR 520, Montlake Bridge closed this weekend

The Montlake Bridge and State Route 520 will be closed from Friday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Nov. 22 at 5 a.m.

SEATTLE — State Route 520 and the Montlake Bridge will be closed this weekend for construction and repair work.

On Friday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m., the SR 520 on- and off-ramps to and from Montlake Boulevard and Lake Washington Boulevard will close. At 10 p.m., the Montlake Bridge and SR 520 between 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and Seattle will close.

Westbound SR 520 will be closed to Interstate 5 in Seattle, and eastbound SR 520 will be closed at Montlake Boulevard.

All lanes will reopen Monday, Nov. 22 at 5 a.m.

The work is part of the SR 520 Montlake Project that will improve the Montlake Boulevard interchange and build new seismically resistant lanes between Montlake Boulevard and the bridge, among other things.

During this closure, crews will remove an old SR 520 overpass, which dates back to the 1960s. It was previously used as the entrance to the Museum of History and Industry and then the off-ramp to Lake Washington Boulevard.

Crews will also rehabilitate mechanical systems that raise and lower the drawbridge on the Montlake Bridge.

This is the Montlake Bridge’s final weekend closure this year. Crews will complete the work on a dry weekend next spring, according to WSDOT.

Since the Montlake Bridge will also be closed to pedestrians and bicyclists, contractors will run a shuttle on a detour route for those groups. The shuttle will pick up and drop off people on the south end of the bridge on southbound Montlake Boulevard just south of Hamlin Street and on the north end of the bridge on westbound North Pacific Street just west of Montlake Boulevard.