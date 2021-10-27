North Cascades Highway scheduled to close for winter on Nov. 15

SR 20 will close to traffic between the Ross Dam Trailhead and Silver Star Gate on Nov. 15 at 6 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MAZAMA, Wash. — State Route 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, in Whatcom County is scheduled to close for the winter on Nov. 15, 2021.

SR 20 will close to traffic between milepost 134/Ross Dam Trailhead and milepost 171/Silver Star Gate at 6 a.m.

The highway may close earlier than Nov. 15, depending on snow, ice and winter conditions.

SR 20 is the northernmost route across the Cascade Mountain Range in Washington. It's also part of the Cascade Loop, which is a 400-mile driving tour through the Cascades, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The WSDOT said the seasonal closure date has been assessed on a case-by-case basis in the past, but a closure date was set this year to allow travelers to plan ahead.

WSDOT crews will perform winter maintenance before the seasonal closure and regularly assess road conditions to make sure the highway is safe for travel. The highway usually closes between late November and mid-December due to avalanches.

Hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and other winter recreationists can access the closed portion of the highway during the winter season by parking in designated areas and allowing plow drivers to clear the snow.

WSDOT recommends checking the forecast and road conditions before you go, as conditions can change quickly in the mountains.