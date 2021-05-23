Major road work on I-5 in Seattle begins Monday

Mayor repaving and expansion joint replacement work begins on southbound I-5 in Seattle and continues through fall 2022.

SEATTLE — Drivers should prepare for potential delays as major roadwork on Interstate 5 in Seattle begins Monday as the state looks to preserve the aging freeway.

Contractor crews will begin repaving and expansion joint replacement work on southbound I-5 between Interstate 90 and Spokane Street as part of a two-phase project. The work will be similar to that done on northbound I-5 in 2019.

“Interstate 5 is vitally important to our local economy,” said WSDOT Project Engineer James Harper. “The freeway has held up well since it was opened in the mid-1960s, but some recent emergency expansion joint repairs are a sure sign this work is needed now. Repaving and repairing expansion joints will keep it in good condition.”

Through mid-July, drivers should expect weeknight lane and ramp closures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Additionally, weekend-long lane reductions that may start by mid-June. Those weekend closures would potentially extend from 7 p.m. Fridays through 5 a.m. Mondays. Closures will not occur on holiday weekends or at time when major events are expected.

The first phase of this $25.7 million project involves removing a layer of concrete on a 1.25-mile section of I-5. Crews will repave that section.