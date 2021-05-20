Long backups on I-5 highlight traffic concerns as more drivers hit the roads

Overall, Puget Sound traffic is still running about 6% below pre-pandemic levels, but data shows the number of big delays are higher than they were in 2019.

FIFE, Wash. — A serious crash on Interstate 5 near Kent Thursday morning closed multiple lanes and caused hours of backups during the morning commute. The crash is highlighting the amount of delays on Puget Sound roadways as more people get behind the wheel post-pandemic.

Overall, Puget Sound traffic is still running about 6% below pre-pandemic levels. But data from the Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Northwest Region shows the number of big delays, of 90 minutes or more, are about 15 cases higher than they were between the start of January through May 18, 2021, when compared to the same period baseline year of 2019.

In 2019, there were 71 cases, and so far in 2021 there have been 85 cases, according to the data. The Northwest Region ranges from the King-Pierce county line to the Canadian border, and east into the Cascades.

Just in the last three days there were several incidents on western Washington roadways that impacted drivers.

The crash Thursday happened around 5:30 a.m. and involved a box truck hitting a disabled vehicle on I-5 near State Route 516. It snarled traffic for hours during the morning commute.

Two days earlier, a man allegedly driving under the influence led police on a chase as he drove the wrong way on I-5 for several miles before getting stopped in Marysville. On that same day, a major backup occurred on I-405 heading north with two lanes blocked at Canyon Park.

But not all incidents are the same.