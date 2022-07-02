3 students uninjured after bus, truck collide near Silverdale

Three students on the bus were uninjured in the crash.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A crash involving a school bus and a tree trimming truck north of Silverdale resulted in two injuries Monday afternoon.

The crash led to the closure of NW Half Mile Road between Clear Creek Road NW and Southern Boundary Road.

The driver of the bus and one person from the truck were transported to local hospitals, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Three students on the bus were uninjured.

The sheriff's department did not give an ETA for when the road would reopen.

The crash occurred when the trimming truck stopped partially in the road to remove construction signs. The bus rear-ended the truck.

The driver and his co-worker were outside of the truck at the time. The co-worker was injured. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The condition of the bus driver is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.