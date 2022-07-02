Oakley Carlson’s parents expected to face new charges

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson already face abandonment charges after police say they didn't give Oakley's sibling medication necessary for their health.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — The parents of Oakley Carlson, a missing 5-year-old girl from Grays Harbor County, will likely be charged with additional crimes on Monday, according to KING 5 sources.

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson have already been charged with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person after investigators found they were not providing Oakley’s 6-year-old sibling with the medication necessary for the child’s health for 15 months.

Both Carlson and Bowers will head to trial on April 19 for the abandonment charge after a judge joined their cases. The trial is scheduled to last four days.

It is unclear still if the new charges are related to the investigation of the disappearance of Oakley, who was last seen alive on Feb. 10, 2021.

Police started looking for her in Dec. 2021 when a school principal called and requested a welfare check. The Oakville Elementary School principal called police after one of Oakley’s siblings told her at a sleepover that “Oakley is no more,” according to court documents.

Investigators said Oakley wasn’t seen during the welfare check and both Bowers and Carlson were uncooperative. During a search of the family’s 300-acre property, toys and clothes were found for all of the children except Oakley as well as blood on window shades and the front door of the house. However, officers did not find Oakley.