Seattle City attorney to expedite filing decisions on all new cases to ease 5,000-case backlog

SEATTLE — In an effort to ease the criminal divisions 5,000-case backlog, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison announced her office will make filing decisions on all incoming cases within five business days of receiving the case from the police.

The effort is a part of Davison’s plan to chip away at the criminal division’s backlog of roughly 5,000 cases that has grown over the last three years.

Davison also assured in a Monday morning release that the plan is the most effective way to “immediately tackle crime” in the city.

Previously, the city attorney’s office was putting any new cases to the end of the backlog line.

“The best way to interrupt crime happening on the streets today is by quickly and efficiently moving on the cases referred to us by the Seattle Police Department,” Davison said. “I am confident that we have made the operational changes necessary to support this action and I know my attorneys and staff will work hard to make sure we meet these new filing deadlines in service to our city.”

The city attorney’s criminal division prosecutes misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors and traffic infractions. Cases prosecuted include DUIs, misdemeanor assault and domestic violence, misdemeanor theft and trespassing.

The decision to expedite filing decisions comes about a month after Davison announced she’d be reaching out to former U.S. Attorney Brian Moran to help clear the criminal division’s backlog as well as boost hiring and advise on immediate criminal priorities.

“My recommendation and assessment is just the first step to solving the City Attorney’s Office case backlog,” Moran said in a statement. “The office will immediately stop adding to the number of cases that need to be filed and can address the nearly 5,000 cases that are waiting for review.”