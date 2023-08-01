Construction closes both directions of I-405 between Bellevue, Renton this weekend

Both directions of I-405 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Drivers should prepare for a full closure of Interstate 405 between Renton and Bellevue due to construction this weekend.

Both directions of I-405 will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21. The closure stretches from Exit 5 at Sunset Boulevard in Renton to Exit 10 at Coal Creek Parkway in Bellevue, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wrote in a recent blog post.

The interstate closure is for the construction of a box culvert to replace a fish barrier, which will make it easier for fish to swim and improve the upstream fish habitat.

Dry, warm weather is needed for some projects and state laws about fish passages determine when projects are to be completed, WSDOT said.

WSDOT also warned travelers to plan for delays and congestion on roadways, reduced speed limits in construction zones and potential noise increases near the work sites.

Detours for the weekend closure will be in place, although several ramps will also be closed this weekend including:

Sunset Boulevard Northeast on-ramp to northbound I-405

All ramps at North 30th Street to I-405

All ramps at Northeast 44th Street to I-405

All ramps at 112th Avenue Southeast and Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast (Exit 9) to I-405

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp to southbound I-405

Northbound drivers will exit at Sunset Boulevard Northeast and rejoin I-405 at Coal Creek Parkway in Bellevue or rejoin I-405 at Southeast Eighth Street near downtown Bellevue.