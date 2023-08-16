Amtrak's first electric bus to serve Pacific Northwest

The electric bus is the first electronic vehicle in the Amtrak National Network and will replace a diesel-powered bus.

SEATTLE — Amtrak and the Washington Department of Transportation unveiled their first electric bus Wednesday that will transport travelers for a portion of the Amtrak Cascades route.

The electric bus will provide transportation between Seattle and Bellingham with stops in Everett and Mount Vernon and can make the nearly 200-mile roundtrip on a single charge.

“WSDOT is pleased to be the first in the country to offer electric bus service on an intercity route that’s part of Amtrak’s National Network,” said Washington Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar. “Adding a bus to our fleet that is powered by clean energy further affirms our commitment to offer environmentally friendly travel options in the Pacific Northwest.”

Seattle-based MTRWestern owns and operates the electric bus and contracted with Amtrak for the project. According to Amtrak, the electric bus will save approximately 10,000 gallons of diesel per year, cutting CO2 emissions by 109 tons annually.

“The future is electric, and we are committed to delivering carbon-free intercity and group transportation throughout the Pacific Northwest. We consider the collaboration on this route a transformational step towards even greater EV regional transit,” said MTRWestern President Jeremy Butzlaff.

Amtrak said the electric bus will help the company advance its pledge to become net zero by 2045.