DUI crashes increasing in Washington, according to state patrol

So far in 2023, Washington State Patrol has investigated 518 DUI crashes. Last year, they investigated nearly 2,900 DUI crashes statewide.

SEATTLE — This week, two teens were killed on the West Seattle Bridge after being hit by a wrong-way driver believed to be impaired. This comes less than three weeks after a 17-year-old was killed in a DUI crash in Thurston County.

DUI crashes are becoming more common in Washington state.

Since 2019, Washington State Patrol has seen an increase in DUI crashes each year. So far in 2023, they have investigated 518 DUI crashes in. Last year, there were nearly 2,900 DUI crashes investigated by WSP.

“It’s tragic for us to go to these collisions and see what can happen when somebody is not able to drive safely anymore,” said Trooper Robert Reyer.

Not only are DUI crashes increasing, so are deaths caused by impaired drivers. Washington Traffic Safety Commission data shows in 2012 there were 251 deaths involving impaired drivers, which accounted for 57% of all traffic deaths that year. In 2021, there were 413 deaths involving impaired drivers, which accounted for 61% of all traffic deaths that year.



Trooper Reyer urged people to not drive impaired and to call 911 if they believe someone is driving impaired so that law enforcement can assess the driver themselves and then pull them over if they are believed to be impaired. He said if it is possible to share what direction they are headed and their license plate number, that is helpful.

“We are very thankful for tips from the public, for people calling 911 and guiding us in the right direction,” said Trooper Reyer.

When it comes to fatal crashes involving impaired drivers, alcohol is not always to blame. Between 2017 and 2021 in Washington, Washington Traffic Safety Commission data shows alcohol was involved in 57% of impaired driving fatalities. 43% were due to drivers impaired by drugs.

“They all have different effects,” said Trooper Reyer, of drugs and alcohol. “But what they all do is they affect somebody’s ability to drive safely.”

Trooper Reyer said the state patrol educates the community about the risks of impaired driving, specifically by going to schools. Troopers hope community education will urge better decisions for all people and lead to fewer deaths.