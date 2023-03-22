West Seattle Bridge fully reopens after deadly wrong-way crash kills 2

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was impaired at the time of the crash. An 18-year-old man and a woman in the other vehicle were killed.

SEATTLE — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash along the West Seattle Bridge overnight Wednesday, while the causing driver is recovering in the hospital.

The Seattle Police Department received multiple 911 calls of a white pickup truck traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the West Seattle Bridge early Wednesday morning.

Officers found a sedan and the pickup truck in the westbound lanes of the bridge just after 12:15 a.m. with extensive injuries to both vehicles. An 18-year-old man and woman in the other vehicle were found dead at the scene, while the causing pickup driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the male driver of the pickup truck showed signs of impairment. He is under investigation for vehicular homicide.

Both directions of West Seattle Bridge were closed Wednesday morning, but the roadway fully re-opened at about 6 a.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Traffic Collison Investigation detectives will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.