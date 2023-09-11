Semi-truck rollover causes complete closure of I-5 southbound in Tukwila

No estimated time of reopening was given.

SEATTLE — A semi-truck rollover crash caused a full closure of southbound Interstate 5 just north of Interurban Avenue in Tukwila on Monday, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on social media that the crash caused oil and diesel to leak onto the roadway and that there was no timetable for clearing the truck.

A tow truck is on the way, but expect significant delays if attempting to travel through Tukwila on SB I-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.