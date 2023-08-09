Bellevue officer who fell from I-5 on-ramp discharged from hospital

Officer Kevin Bereta, 39, was on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit on Aug. 15 when he was ejected from his motorcycle.

SEATTLE — The Bellevue police officer who fell up to 50 feet off an overpass during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit was discharged from the hospital Friday.

Officer Kevin Bereta, 39, was on service detail for Harris’ visit Aug. 15 when he was ejected from his motorcycle while on an Interstate 5 overpass in Seattle. Bereta fell from an on-ramp onto the southbound lanes of I-5.

Bereta spent over three weeks in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center and underwent five surgeries. Bellevue Police Department Capt. Landon Barnwell said it could be several months more before Bereta is recovered.

Police officers and firefighters from various agencies gathered outside the hospital to celebrate Bereta's release.

"Kevin is the most determined amazing person that I've ever met. The support, especially just, from not only our department but all of the surrounding departments is incredible. We just love all of you guys," Bereta's wife Jenny said. "This has been incredible. It's been a very emotional day for Kevin and I, just ready to get out of here, get home."

Barnwell said the exact circumstances of what caused it won’t be available until the Washington State Patrol finishes its investigation.

Barnwell said several motorists who were traveling on I-5 stopped to help.

Bereta, who is married with three young children, has been with the force since 2018, according to Barnwell. Bereta transferred to the Traffic Division as a motorcycle officer in 2020.