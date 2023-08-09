Correctional officer killed in drive-by shooting in Snohomish County

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of South Machias Road around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

MACHIAS, Wash. — A correctional officer from Monroe was killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that the man killed was a corrections officer.

It is believed a suspect vehicle fled the scene northbound on South Machias Road. There is no other suspect or vehicle information.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.