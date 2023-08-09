Correctional officer killed in drive-by shooting in Snohomish County

MACHIAS, Wash. — A correctional officer from Monroe was killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of South Machias Road around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that the man killed was a corrections officer.
It is believed a suspect vehicle fled the scene northbound on South Machias Road. There is no other suspect or vehicle information.
Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information, surveillance video or dash cam footage in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 425-388-3845.