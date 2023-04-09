SB I-5 in Seattle completely blocked after an early-morning collision

Expect significant delays if you plan to travel south on I-5 through Seattle this morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked after a collision early Monday morning just south of the Mercer Street exit, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said Monday morning.

WSDOT first announced the closures of southbound I-5 around 5:30 a.m. Monday, and as of 6 a.m. there is still no estimated timetable for reopening. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported that there were multiple individuals injured from multiple vehicles in the crash. It was later confirmed that 7 people were injured, and a driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

With heavy traffic expected across western Washington Monday as people return home from their Labor Day Weekend plans, this could cause significant delays on I-5. WSODT is currently asking drivers to seek alternate routes, but cars that are using I-5 are being diverted to Mercer Street.

This isn't the first major morning closure in Seattle, as State Route 99 is completely closed northbound after the tunnel due to a two-car crash.

WSDOT shared an update just after 6 a.m. that the backup was already extended back to State Route 520.