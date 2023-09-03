Police: Man found dead at John C. Little Sr. Park in Seattle's New Holly neighborhood

Police said it is investigating the death as a homicide and that there was evidence of a shooting at Seattle's John C. Little Sr. Park.

SEATTLE — One man was found dead Sunday morning at John C. Little Sr. Park in Seattle's New Holly neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police said officers responded to the park just after 6 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. The man, approximately in his 20s to 30s was found dead. Police said it is investigating the death as a homicide and that there was evidence of a shooting.

Homicide detectives and members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding this investigation to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.