NB SR 99 lanes reopen after fiery two-car crash caused closure; suspected DUI driver arrested

One of the cars involved in the crash was unoccupied when police arrived, and they are searching for the driver of that vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A driver is in custody for suspected DUI after a two-car crash closed all northbound lanes of State Route 99 for several hours early Monday morning, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to SR 99 just north of the tunnel and found two vehicles that were involved in a crash, one of which was unoccupied and one that had four occupants.

All 4 of the people inside the car were able to get out and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of that vehicle, however, is in police custody for suspected DUI, an SPD PIO confirmed to KING 5.

SPD initially said it also was still searching for the driver of the unoccupied vehicle, but later reported that the car was parked there. The unoccupied car also caught fire after the collision.

All northbound lanes of SR 99 were closed at Dexter Avenue. Drivers still can pass through the SR 99 tunnel northbound, but will be forced to exit at Mercer Street until the crash scene is cleared.

The roadway was reopened just before 7:30 p.m., WSODT said in a release.