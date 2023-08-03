Overturned semi on SB I-5 in Tacoma causes miles-long backup

A collision on SB I-5 near South Yakima Avenue is causing major delays.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — An overturned semitruck on Interstate 5 southbound near South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma has caused a miles-long backup, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning.

Just after 8:15 a.m., traffic was reduced to one lane at southbound milepost 133.23 in Tacoma after a collision involving a semitruck. An update just before 9:45 a.m. indicated that the 3 right lanes of I-5 SB are now open.

WSDOT Tacoma said the backup extended 3-4 miles as of 8:45 a.m., even stretching into Fife.

First responders are on scene and tow trucks are on the way, but expect significant delays traveling southbound on I-5 until the scene is cleared.