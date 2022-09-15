North Cascades Highway reopens after landslides, washout

A landslide estimated to be at least 200 feet long closed a 39-mile section of State Route 20 Wednesday evening. The highway reopened Thursday just after noon.

MAZAMA, Wash. — A 39-mile section of State Route 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, reopened Thursday after landslides washed out part of the roadway near Mazama.

The roadway was closed for about 11 hours.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday that “some wild weather” caused the landslides near milepost 170, which is about six miles east of Mazama.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the landslide was approximately 300 feet long and 15 feet deep.

The westbound lanes of SR 20 were closed 20 miles west of Winthrop at milepost 173. Eastbound SR 20 was closed at milepost 134 near Ross Dam.

The department said in an update Thursday morning that crews have been working to clear the debris and repair the road.

A photo of the landslide showed timber debris, mud and rocks in the roadway.

A mudslide appx. 300 ft. long and 15 ft. deep came down on SR 20 at milepost 171.4 late yesterday, closing the road. Crews have been working hard to clear the mess and make repairs and it looks like we will have SR 20 North Cascades reopened by noon today! pic.twitter.com/HkpmTzuupN — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 15, 2022

State Route 20 wasn't the only cross-state highway closed Thursday morning.

In addition to SR 20, both directions of U.S. 2 are closed from Index-Galena Road to Beckler Road (milepost 36 to milepost 49) due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning between Skykomish and Index. Officials said the highway is unsafe for travel due to falling rocks and fire debris.

The WSDOT warned drivers of heavier traffic than normal on other cross-state highways like I-90 due to the closures. The department asked drivers to be patient and prepare for possible delays due to the closures.