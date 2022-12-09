Thick smoke hampering efforts to control Bolt Creek Fire along US 2

Fire crews haven't been able to put water on the fire because of erratic winds and poor visibility.

MONROE, Wash. — Heavy smoke is preventing firefighters from aggressively attacking the Bolt Creek Fire that is burning out of control between Skykomish and Index.

The fire started Saturday morning and has been burning stubbornly ever since. As of Monday morning, it burned up to 8,000 acres between Skykomish and Index.

The fire is approximately 2% contained.

About 400 homes are threatened by the flames. Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave now, are in place for those north of US 2 from Skykomish to Baring and for Index.

As of Sunday, up to 50% of the people in the Level 3 mandatory evacuation zone had not left, according to officials. Firefighters are asking all people in the Level 3 evacuation areas to evacuate so fire crews will not have to rescue them if the fire changes direction.

"We'd like them to reconsider," said Ben Shearer, the incidents management team's public information officer. "This fire is still very active. Having to take the time to help those citizens and keep those citizens safe makes it that much less time that we can devote to the fire itself."

Shearer said the focal point of the fire was the small town of Grotto, with crews working to protect life and property.

"All those homes all those businesses, the power lines, the rail lines, we're trying to keep that all in place so there's very little damage," said Shearer. "Otherwise, all that will have to be rebuilt."

Level 2 evacuations, meaning residents should be prepared to leave at any moment, are in place between Index and Zeke's Drive-in.

Level 1 evacuations, meaning residents should start preparing to evacuate, are in place for the area between Zeke's Drive-in and the east city limits of Gold Bar.

Winds have pushed the fire back into itself, keeping it from spreading extensively. However, those same winds are causing dense smoke, hampering firefighting efforts.

"Firefighters get pretty frustrated because we want to get in there and aggressively attack that fire," Shearer said. "The problem is it's blowing smoke back over the fire so we're having a hard time seeing where the fire actually is - where the fire line is."

Two full days into the firefighting effort, crews still hadn't been able to put water on the flames or get a good sense of how many acres were burning because of winds and smoke.

With conditions too dangerous to fly, fire crews have only been able to dig containment lines around cities in the fire's path.

About 340 people were fighting the fire on Monday, including a team of six from Mason County.

"I assume it's gonna be really steep topography, lots of foliage on the ground, some heavy timbers, some torching and crowning and steep terrain in general," said firefighter Tory Underwood.

An 18-mile stretch of Highway 2 between Gold Bar and Skykomish remains closed for the foreseeable future due to falling rocks and trees.