I-405 to close in downtown Bellevue this weekend due to Main Street Bridge demolition

The interstate closure will take place in order to safely demolish the Main Street Bridge.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 405 in downtown Bellevue will close this weekend between Northeast Fourth Street and Southeast Eighth Street so crews can safely demolish the Main Street Bridge.

The roadway will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 17, and reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 20. However, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the schedule and timing are dependent “on the weather and other factors.”

Southbound drivers can use the Northeast Fourth Street exit, go south on 112th Avenue Northeast and then get back to the interstate at Southeast Eighth Street.

Northbound drivers will have to exit on the Southeast Eighth Street exit in order to travel north on 116th Avenue Northeast and reenter the highway at Northeast Fourth Street.

Crews will be demolishing the Main Street Bridge during the closure as the WSDOT plans to build a new bridge. Work on the Main Street Bridge started Monday, and the bridge itself will be closed for up to five months.

I-405 is scheduled to reopen Monday, but traffic in the area is expected to continue for months until the new bridge is completed.

The WSDOT is not planning on closing the interstate in the area again, but residents in Renton and Bellevue can expect different full weekend closures in the upcoming years as part of the department’s Renton to Bellevue project.

Once complete, the WSDOT said the Renton to Bellevue project will add a new lane in each direction of I-405 between State Route 167 in Renton and Northeast Sixth Street in Bellevue.