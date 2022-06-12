Bellevue's Main Street Bridge to close Monday for months-long reconstruction

The bridge closure is the first step in a larger closure set to take place next weekend, which will close all lanes of I-405 in downtown Bellevue.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Main Street Bridge across Interstate 405 in downtown Bellevue could be closed for up to five months beginning Monday so crews can reconstruct the bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

On Monday, traffic will be closed on Main Street between 112th Avenue Northeast and 116th Avenue Northeast as the first step in a larger closure set to take place next weekend, which will close all lanes of I-405 under the bridge.

Next weekend, all lanes of I-405 between Southeast Eighth Street and Northeast Fourth Street will be closed to traffic beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until the morning hours of Monday, June 20. The closure will allow crews to safely demolish the Main Street Bridge.

The closure is expected to cause significant delays through the weekend. WSDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead.

Southbound I-405 travelers can use the Northeast Fourth Street exit, travel south on 112th Avenue Northeast, and use the Southeast Eighth Street on-ramp, according to WSDOT. Those heading north on I-405 can use the Southeast Eighth Street exit and reenter at Northeast Fourth Street.

