Prepare yourself for a potential traffic back-up in Seattle this weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close several lanes of northbound I-5 as crews continue work on the Revive I-5 project.

This weekend's closure is expected to be the last for the summer project. As always, the work is weather-dependent.

All but two northbound lanes beginning at Swift Avenue/Albro Place to the SR 520 off-ramp will close Friday at 8 p.m. and won't open until Monday at 5 a.m.

WSDOT says all traffic will exit mainline NB I-5 to the collector distributor lanes at the EB I-90 off-ramp. Traffic will re-enter mainline I-5 near Cherry Street.

The goal of WSDOT's project is to replace 37 expansion joints.

The closure is a major component of "Revive I-5," a months-long renovation project with a total cost of estimated at $51.2 million.

WSDOT will close the following ramps during the weekend construction:

Northbound I-5 on-ramps closed:

West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street/Columbian Way

University Street

WB I-90 and Edgar Martinez Drive ramps to I-5 will remain open until 1 a.m. Saturday morning and then they will close.

Northbound I-5 off-ramps closed:

Edgar Martinez Drive

Express lanes

Seneca Street

Olive Way

Roanoke/Lakeview Boulevard

WSDOT suggest the following alternatives for drivers:

Use public transportation

Use light rail

Carpool or vanpool

Bike

Walk

Use state routes 99, 509, 518 and I-405 instead

Travel before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Move any discretionary travel to another weekend.

Plan on spending the night in Seattle to avoid traveling during the closure.

