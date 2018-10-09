Prepare yourself for a potential traffic back-up in Seattle this weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close several lanes of northbound I-5 as crews continue work on the Revive I-5 project.
This weekend's closure is expected to be the last for the summer project. As always, the work is weather-dependent.
All but two northbound lanes beginning at Swift Avenue/Albro Place to the SR 520 off-ramp will close Friday at 8 p.m. and won't open until Monday at 5 a.m.
RELATED: I-5 closure map
WSDOT says all traffic will exit mainline NB I-5 to the collector distributor lanes at the EB I-90 off-ramp. Traffic will re-enter mainline I-5 near Cherry Street.
Also see: Westbound US 2 weekend work postponed again
The goal of WSDOT's project is to replace 37 expansion joints.
The closure is a major component of "Revive I-5," a months-long renovation project with a total cost of estimated at $51.2 million.
Related: Drivers survive Revive I-5 closures in downtown Seattle
WSDOT will close the following ramps during the weekend construction:
Northbound I-5 on-ramps closed:
- West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street/Columbian Way
- University Street
- WB I-90 and Edgar Martinez Drive ramps to I-5 will remain open until 1 a.m. Saturday morning and then they will close.
Northbound I-5 off-ramps closed:
- Edgar Martinez Drive
- Express lanes
- Seneca Street
- Olive Way
- Roanoke/Lakeview Boulevard
WSDOT suggest the following alternatives for drivers:
- Use public transportation
- Use light rail
- Carpool or vanpool
- Bike
- Walk
- Use state routes 99, 509, 518 and I-405 instead
- Travel before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Move any discretionary travel to another weekend.
- Plan on spending the night in Seattle to avoid traveling during the closure.
Also see: SR 99 lane closures in north Seattle will last up to one year