Semi-truck driver killed in crash on I-5 express lanes in Seattle

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted one person was killed in the crash.

SEATTLE — All southbound Interstate 5 Express Way lanes have been blocked by a semi rollover crash Friday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the rollover crash on southbound I-5 Express Way near the Mercer Street exit, at around 11:11 a.m.

Crews initially responded to extricate the occupant, and Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted one person was killed in the crash.

Johnson said drivers should expect an extended closure and did not give an expected time of reopening.

WSDOT the crash could delay the opening of the northbound express lanes. The express lanes typically run southbound from 5-11:15 a.m. on weekdays and switch to northbound from 11:15 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to WSDOT. They are closed overnight

There is no word on what led up to the rollover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

