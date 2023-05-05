Seattle Center to celebrate AAPI month with full day of entertainment and culture

The Seattle Center Armory will have a number of events this weekend to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — From performances to arts and crafts to food, the Seattle Center Armory celebrates Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Saturday with a full line-up of entertainment and culture.

Saturday morning will kick off with a Dragon and Lion dance followed by opening remarks and 20 back-to-back performances including a Bollywood dance group and Filipino beatboxer.

It's part of the Seattle Center Festál series, which puts on 24 free festivals annually.

The celebration will be live streamed for anyone who can't make it in person.