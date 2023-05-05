ATM pulled from south Seattle bank after thieves smash window

It is unclear if the suspects got away with any cash from the ATM.

SEATTLE — For the second morning in a row, thieves targeted an ATM in western Washington.

A Washington Federal Bank branch at 9325 Rainier Avenue S was the victim of an overnight robbery, where suspects appear to have smashed a window with a vehicle and used a chain to extract an ATM from inside.

The ATM appears to have been left behind by the suspects after it sustained damage during the robbery, and it is unclear whether the suspects made off with any cash before fleeing the scene.

This comes just a day after an Issaquah pub was hit early Thursday morning by thieves who backed a truck into the front of the bar and pulled the ATM out, before loading it in the back of the vehicle and taking off before police could arrive.