ATM stolen from Issaquah pub after thieves ram truck into business

The suspects got away with the ATM before police could arrive.

Example video title will go here for this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A group of suspects rammed a car into an Issaquah pub early Thursday morning and stole an ATM from inside the business.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, surveillance footage shows people attempting to extract the ATM from Joker Pub and Grill off East Lake Sammamish Parkway SE. Two of the suspects appear to be trying to tie something to the ATM and then a third person in a blue truck trying to drive away and pull the machine out.

After several failed attempts, the driver of the blue truck rams into the business in reverse. The suspects then are able to extract the ATM and two of the people then pick up the ATM and load it into the blue truck.

No license plate was obtained through the footage, and no suspect information was available. An Issaquah city official confirmed to KING 5 that the suspects were already gone from the business with the ATM before police could arrive.