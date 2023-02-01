All southbound express lanes reopen after 5-car crash on Ship Canal Bridge

SEATTLE — A five-car crash blocked multiple southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the crash just after 9 a.m. Traffic was reduced to using the left shoulder to pass before all lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.
WSDOT said the crash caused a four-mile backup.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said in a tweet that five vehicles were involved.
There has been no word on injuries.