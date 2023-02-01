x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

All southbound express lanes reopen after 5-car crash on Ship Canal Bridge

WSP said in a tweet that five vehicles were involved and that tow crews are working to clear the scene.
Credit: WSDOT

SEATTLE — A five-car crash blocked multiple southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the crash just after 9 a.m. Traffic was reduced to using the left shoulder to pass before all lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.

 WSDOT said the crash caused a four-mile backup.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said in a tweet that five vehicles were involved.

There has been no word on injuries.

WATCH: KING 5's top stories playlist on YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Massive car fire in Renton

Before You Leave, Check This Out