Seattle awarded $25.6 million 'Safe Streets' grant

The grant, awarded by the United States Department of Transportation, will also be used to help advance 'Vision Zero.'

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle was awarded a more than $25 million grant for projects to enhance safety in Rainier Valley, SODO, downtown, and the University District.

The grant, awarded by the United States Department of Transportation, will also be used to help advance "Vision Zero," the city's plan to end traffic deaths and series injuries on city streets by 2030.

The grant is part of the Biden Administration's transportation pledge of safer streets and roads throughout the country. The grant totals $25.6 million.

The neighborhoods that will see improvements have higher rates of fatal and serious injury crashes and lower historic investment, according to the city.

“President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg, and our entire federal delegation share our One Seattle commitment to ensuring every person can travel safely– no matter how they get around. This ‘Safe Streets’ grant means we will accelerate efforts to improve and innovate our sidewalks and streets, especially in underserved and disproportionately impacted communities. From calming traffic on high-crash streets to helping families safely walk and bike to school, we must do everything we can to reverse the heartbreaking trend of people being injured on our streets. We’re grateful for this partnership and the significant resources that will go toward keeping people safe,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said.

Improvements will include:

new sidewalks

traffic calming tools like speed cushions

flashing beacons to help people cross the street

ADA curb ramps and curb bump-outs

protected bicycle lanes