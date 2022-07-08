Ballard Bridge reopens after 2-hour closure due to 4 vehicle crash

SEATTLE — The Ballard Bridge was closed due to a crash for around two hours during the Friday morning commute.
The Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted just after 7:15 a.m. that a crash occurred and blocked both northbound and southbound lanes on the Ballard Bridge.
The bridge was reopened just after 9:30 a.m. after crews cleared the scene.
There is no word yet on injuries sustained in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.