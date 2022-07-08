Ballard Bridge reopens after 2-hour closure due to 4 vehicle crash

The Ballard Bridge was reopened just after 9:30 a.m. after crews cleared the scene. There is no word yet on injuries sustained in the crash.

SEATTLE — The Ballard Bridge was closed due to a crash for around two hours during the Friday morning commute.

The Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted just after 7:15 a.m. that a crash occurred and blocked both northbound and southbound lanes on the Ballard Bridge.

The bridge was reopened just after 9:30 a.m. after crews cleared the scene.

There is no word yet on injuries sustained in the crash.

Collision blocking NB & SB lanes on the Ballard Bridge. Use alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/axvDP5NPTv — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.