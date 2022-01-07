Several people injured after driver crashes into restaurant in Renton

The crash was reported at a Plum Delicious restaurant in Renton, according to Renton Firefighters IAFF Local 864.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RENTON, Wash. — Several people were reportedly injured after a driver crashed into a Plum Delicious restaurant in Renton, according to Renton Firefighters IAFF Local 864.

Patients are being transported to local hospitals, the Renton firefighters union said.

The crash was reported on the 3200 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard.

Renton firefighters reportedly requested additional units from Bellevue and King County to help with the response.

The crash was first reported around 5:10 p.m. on Friday.

#UPDATE Vehicle into Building: Location is Plum Delicious restaurant… Battalion 11 is command requesting additional resources for 6 yellow (serious) patients. @IAFF1604 @SkywayFire resources have been added to the response. pic.twitter.com/6cOl6msrIP — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) July 2, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.