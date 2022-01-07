Several people injured after driver crashes into restaurant in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Several people were reportedly injured after a driver crashed into a Plum Delicious restaurant in Renton, according to Renton Firefighters IAFF Local 864.
Patients are being transported to local hospitals, the Renton firefighters union said.
The crash was reported on the 3200 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard.
Renton firefighters reportedly requested additional units from Bellevue and King County to help with the response.
The crash was first reported around 5:10 p.m. on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
