Friends of motorcyclist killed in Lake Stevens seek answers, justice

Friends of a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Lake Stevens are seeking answers after more than a week without an arrest.

“Anthony Palko was the quintessential nice guy. The world is definitely a darker place without him in it,” said Anthony Palko’s friend, Sam Shipley.

Shipley was friends with Palko since middle school.

“He was someone who would stand up for you, protect you, who would fight for you,” said Shipley.

Shipley said Anthony had overcome his own struggles, and was in a happier place.

“It was just the last two years that he had started becoming the person he wanted to be,” he said.

Palko's life was cut short. On June 27th, Snohomish County deputies said around 10 p.m., they were called to a crash between a car and motorcycle in Lake Stevens on 84th Street Northeast near 123rd Avenue Northeast involving a car and motorcycle.

Deputies said the driver and passenger of the car were teen boys, ages 16 and 17. Both were taken the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives believe speed was a factor.

“With no names, no data, and no information it’s really hard to accept that. We know Palko had his life taken but we don’t know anything about the people that took his life,” said Shipley

Now Palko’s friends are fighting for him, looking for answers by starting the Facebook group "Justice for Palko," which started as a way to cope with losing a loved one, but has grown to generate tips on the case

“We're going to be a voice and we're going to make sure that there is some justice right,” said Shipley.

Photos sent by a witness on the night of the deadly accident shows what’s believed to be the vehicle involved crossing over the center line moments before the crash.

As of Tuesday night, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office had not told KING 5 what kind of car was involved.

“There’s a tremendous amount of people who want that justice, who want peace for the family, and who want him to be able to have his story heard,” said Shipley.

No arrests have been made in this case. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any new details as of Tuesday night, but said the case remains under investigation.