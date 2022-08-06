Exits to I-405 from I-5 in Tukwila reopen after semi tipped

x
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the semi tipped over in the northbound lanes of I-405 Wednesday morning.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Exits to Interstate 405 from north and south Interstate 5 have reopened after a semi-truck tipped over Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the semi tipped over in the northbound lanes of I-405.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews worked to upright the semi.

NB I-405 lanes reopened just after 10:50 a.m. after being closed for about an hour.

Johnson tweeted the driver was transported with a shoulder injury.

