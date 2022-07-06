Seattle police arrest suspects connected to two bank robberies

The four suspects allegedly robbed two banks Tuesday afternoon.

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested four suspects connected to two bank robberies Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the suspects held up Salal Credit Union in Northgate, according to police.

They then robbed the Chase Bank in the city's First Hill neighborhood.

Three suspects were arrested in Burien by 6:30 p.m.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the King County Sheriff's Office tweeted they "just finished helping" Seattle police arrest four suspects via air support.

The FBI will be investigating.

A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed the agency is working with Seattle police and that multiple people were in custody. They did not provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.