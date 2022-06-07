Man partially blinded in attempted carjacking at North Seattle car wash

Investigators shared video of the shooting, hoping the public help detectives identify the gunmen in the April 25 attack.

SEATTLE — Police released new surveillance video Tuesday that captured two attempted carjacking suspects shooting and partially blinding a man at a North Seattle car wash.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted the video Tuesday morning, hoping the public could help detectives identify the gunmen in the April 25 attack.

Police said the victim was sitting in his car at a self-car wash at Northeast 145th Street and 15th Avenue Northeast just after 1:45 a.m. The two male suspects approached the man's car, opened the driver's side door and tried to carjack the victim at gunpoint, according to investigators.

Investigators said the victim resisted the attempt, but the suspects fired their handguns at the man, striking him in the face as they fled. The victim survived the shooting, but was blinded in one eye, police said.

The suspects are believed to be under the age of 30, according to the victim.

Surveillance video captured the carjacking suspects wearing masks and hoods in the moments leading up to the overnight shooting.

Investigators asked the public to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 if they recognize the suspects or have any information on the shooting.

This is the second instance in the past month Seattle police have asked for the public's help to identify carjacking suspects. Detectives are still searching for a group of suspects connected to three separate carjackings May 19 in South Seattle and First Hill.

Another "group" of suspects have not been caught after a May 12 armed carjacking in West Seatle.