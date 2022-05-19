Carjacking suspects in South Seattle, First Hill tied to 3 separate incidents in a day

Detectives have surveillance images from the gas station incident and are hoping someone recognizes the three suspects.

SEATTLE — Detectives are searching for a group of suspects connected to three separate carjackings Wednesday in South Seattle and First Hill.

The Seattle Police Department said three suspects approached a man just after midnight Wednesday at a gas station in the 3800 block of Rainier Avenue South, pointed guns at the victim and stole his minivan. As the suspects drove away in the stolen van, police said the group ripped the still-attached gas hose from the pump and knocked the victim to the ground with it.

Investigators believe the same suspects approached a man just before 11 p.m. as he was leaving his car at 13th Avenue South and South Judkins Street. The suspects held the man at gunpoint and demanded the keys to the vehicle but ended up leaving the car behind, which was manual transmission, according to police.

The third carjacking happened less than one hour later in a parking lot in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Police said the suspects stole a man's phone, wallet and SUV.