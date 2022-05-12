'Group' of suspects on the loose after armed carjacking in West Seattle

At least one shot was fired when the suspects stole a pickup truck, which was later recovered, according to Seattle police.

SEATTLE — A "group" of suspects are on the loose after an armed carjacking in West Seattle Thursday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

Around 2:40 p.m., police received a report that two men and a woman were attempting to load a Jeep into a trailer near 40th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Dakota Street. The 911 caller found it suspicious, according to police.

Officers investigating a report of a carjacking near W Marginal Wy SW / Highland Park SW. Roads are blocked in the area as we continue to search for the suspect(s). More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 12, 2022

When officers arrived, the three suspects left the area.

They were found in an SUV nearby.

When police officers attempted to make contact, the group of suspects refused to stop, heading south on West Marginal Way Southwest.

The SUV was found about two miles away after the suspects reportedly tried to weave around traffic and crashed into an oncoming car at West Marginal Way Southwest and Highland Park Way Southwest, according to police.

The suspects then confronted a driver of a pickup truck in a nearby drive-through. After a struggle, one of the suspects allegedly fired a handgun, according to police. The driver abandoned his vehicle.

The suspects fled in the stolen truck, which was found in West Seattle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.