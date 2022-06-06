Trial set for suspects in 2017 killing of Seabeck family

Three men accused of being involved in the 2017 killing of the Careaga family are being held without bail.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Three suspects have pled not guilty to their alleged involvement in the 2017 killing of a prominent Kitsap County family.

Robert J. Watson III, 50; Johnny James Watson, 49; and Danie Kelly Jr., 43, pled not guilty Tuesday to 16 charges, including first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary.

A judge ordered the suspects to be held without bail. The men must not possess firearms, alcohol or drugs unless prescribed and cannot have contact with each other under the judge's order.

Three members of the Careaga family were killed on Jan. 27, 2017. Christale Careaga, 37, and two of the 16-year-old boys in her blended family, Jonathon Higgins and Hunter Schaap, were found dead inside their burned-out home near Seabeck.

Two days later, on Jan. 29, Christale’s husband, 43-year-old John Careaga, was found shot to death inside his burned Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

In Jan. 2020, KCSO detectives linked the homicides to a notorious motorcycle club and said members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were directly involved in the killings.

Watson III, Watson and Kelly were arrested Monday morning.

The trial was set for Aug. 1.

