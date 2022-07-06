West Seattle Bridge progress continues as SDOT prepares updated timeline

The concrete pour was officially done last month, and post-tensioning work continued on Tuesday.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Department of Transportation is expected to announce on Thursday an updated timeline for reopening the West Seattle Bridge.

Thus far, SDOT has maintained that it will reopen in 2022. The West Seattle Bridge has been closed for more than two years, after engineers discovered cracks. The concrete pour was officially done last month, and post-tensioning work continued on Tuesday.

This comes as the Seattle City Council heard final recommendations from the department for the Sound Transit line through the heavily populated isthmus.

SDOT said it would like a tunnel near the West Seattle junction, and lower spans near Delridge and the Duwamish water crossing. However, SDOT, and Council member Lisa Herbold of West Seattle, both expressed there are lingering reservations about the impact of the Duwamish crossing. However, that is likely needed in order to complete the below-grade solution at the junction.