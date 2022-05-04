Seattle concrete mixers, truck drivers offer to return to work while strike negotiations continue

The months-long strike has stalled many major construction projects around Seattle, like the West Seattle Bridge and a new UW psychiatric hospital.

SEATTLE —

SEATTLE - Concrete mixers, dump truck drivers and support staff offered an unconditional return to work while contract negotiations continue with multiple Seattle concrete companies.

The months-long strike stalled several major construction projects around Seattle and King County.

A limited number of workers have already returned to working on projects like the West Seattle Bridge in order to "meet community needs," but several other projects remain stalled.

More than 300 workers offered to return to jobs beginning on Monday, "for the people of Seattle," according to a statement from the Teamsters Local 174, the union representing workers in negotiations.

The union has alleged concrete companies have not been negotiating in good faith and are "stonewalling negotiations."

The concrete companies, which include Glacier Northwest, Stoneway Concrete, Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel and Cadman Inc., applauded the union's announcement. The companies claimed they have negotiated in good faith and "work[ed] hard to find an agreement that meets the economic needs of our drivers," according to a statement. A representative alleged their last offer to the union "was abundantly fair."

The companies said they will "now focus on rapidly ramping up operations to facilitate the workers' return," saying it would take time to get back to pre-strike levels.

In a statement, King County Executive Dow Constantine said he was "optimistic" following the announcement, but also voiced support for the workers in their ongoing contract negotiations.