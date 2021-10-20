Impacts of another potential La Niña winter already being felt in western Washington

This would be the second La Niña in a row, which could make for a colder, wetter fall and better snowpack in the winter.

Ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific are pointing to back-to-back La Niña winters.

For the Pacific Northwest, that’s already changing the weather as another La Niña prepares to kick in, according to state climatologist Nick Bond.

“In these back-to-back La Niña years, the fall tends to be relatively wet and cool, compared to La Niñas in general," Bond said.

Despite this odd twist in the fall, La Niñas don’t really affect winter in a serious way until early January, Bond said.

Last winter’s La Niña resulted in a strong, near-record snowpack for much of the state. Deep snow is good for skiers in the winter, and for everyone from gardeners in western Washington to farmers needing to irrigate on the east side of the Cascades in the dry months of summer.

It’s this combination of wetter and colder conditions that also increases the odds of lowland snow, as it was on the weekend of February 13.

“It does increase the odds, especially in that kind of weather event - absolutely no guarantees at all. But I guess, right now, for the sake of argument, I’ll be surprised if we don’t see snow at some point this winter in the Puget Sound lowlands,” Bond said.